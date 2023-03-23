Man electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A young man was electrocuted in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 55-year-old Khalid Farooq resident of Mohallah Usman Town was reportedly trying to switch on a button in his house when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

However, Abid Farooq, brother of the ill-fated man, alleged that Khalid Farooq had two marriages and he was in the house of his second wife Farzana in Mohallah Usman Town where she along with her brother Boota killed Khalid Farooq through electrocution over some disputes.

The police lodged a complaint and started investigation, spokesman added.