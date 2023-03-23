UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Man electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A young man was electrocuted in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 55-year-old Khalid Farooq resident of Mohallah Usman Town was reportedly trying to switch on a button in his house when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

However, Abid Farooq, brother of the ill-fated man, alleged that Khalid Farooq had two marriages and he was in the house of his second wife Farzana in Mohallah Usman Town where she along with her brother Boota killed Khalid Farooq through electrocution over some disputes.

The police lodged a complaint and started investigation, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Wife Young Man

Recent Stories

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

2 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

2 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

2 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

21 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committe ..

UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committee meetings

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.