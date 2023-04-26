Man electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted at rooftop of his house in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 43-year-old Boota, son of Bashir, was busy in some work at rooftop of his house in Chak No 2-JB Ramdewali when he accidentally touched the live electricity wires passing through his house.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and fell down in the street. He was tried to shift the hospital for treatment but in vain as he expired in the way.

Later, the body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.