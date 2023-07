(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted near Shah Nikdur area, here on on Wednesday.

Police said that victim Aslam (44) was rectifying fault of electricity wires when he touched a live wire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing formalities.