Man electrocuted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted at General Bus Stand Kabirwala on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a 35-year-old Shakeel alias Munna resident of Rehanpur Kabirwala was walking at the general bus stand. All of a sudden, he received electric shocks after he touched the naked wires and died on the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.