Man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A man died of electric shock here under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,one Muhammad Saleem (35) r/o Shah Nikdur was welding a motorcycle when he received a severe electric shock from the welding plant.Resultantly,he died on the spot.

Police sent the body to heirs.