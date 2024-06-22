Open Menu

Man Electrocuted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A man died of electric shock here under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,one Muhammad Saleem (35) r/o Shah Nikdur was welding a motorcycle when he received a severe electric shock from the welding plant.Resultantly,he died on the spot.

Police sent the body to heirs.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Man From

Recent Stories

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

14 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

14 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

14 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

14 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

14 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

14 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

14 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

14 hours ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan