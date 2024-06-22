Man Electrocuted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A man died of electric shock here under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,one Muhammad Saleem (35) r/o Shah Nikdur was welding a motorcycle when he received a severe electric shock from the welding plant.Resultantly,he died on the spot.
Police sent the body to heirs.
