Man Electrocuted
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A man was electrocuted while operating tubewell to water his field, rescuer said.
Mohammed Tanvir, 40, son of Mohammed Elahi, resident of Kasba Noor Talai was touched accidentally with open wire of pump of the tubewell, it was said.
The death occurred all of sudden and the heirs refused to shift the body to THQ hospital, Kot Addu, it was said. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed.
The family refused to get conducted autopsy as reported by the police.
Recent Stories
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed for welfare of masses: minister8 seconds ago
-
Radio Pakistan vital source of news, entertainment for masses: Pullain Baloch11 seconds ago
-
NDF organise project closing ceremony of construction of shelters25 seconds ago
-
DC for implementation of official rates of consumable items10 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang held20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast:20 minutes ago
-
DC inspects desilting of storm sever30 minutes ago
-
Cheque distribution ceremony held:30 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned news reader Abdus Salam observed40 minutes ago
-
Railways all set to launch ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ on July 540 minutes ago
-
Newly elected SIAL chairman,VC assume the charge40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 630 kg drugs in four operations40 minutes ago