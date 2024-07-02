Open Menu

Man Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Man electrocuted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A man was electrocuted while operating tubewell to water his field, rescuer said.

Mohammed Tanvir, 40, son of Mohammed Elahi, resident of Kasba Noor Talai was touched accidentally with open wire of pump of the tubewell, it was said.

The death occurred all of sudden and the heirs refused to shift the body to THQ hospital, Kot Addu, it was said. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed.

The family refused to get conducted autopsy as reported by the police.

Related Topics

Police Water Man Kot Addu Family All

Recent Stories

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

39 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

1 hour ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

13 hours ago
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

13 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

13 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

13 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

13 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

13 hours ago
 Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan