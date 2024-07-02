Man electrocuted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A man was electrocuted while operating tubewell to water his field, rescuer said.

Mohammed Tanvir, 40, son of Mohammed Elahi, resident of Kasba Noor Talai was touched accidentally with open wire of pump of the tubewell, it was said.

The death occurred all of sudden and the heirs refused to shift the body to THQ hospital, Kot Addu, it was said. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed.

The family refused to get conducted autopsy as reported by the police.