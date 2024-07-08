Man Electrocuted
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A man was electrocuted while operating tubewell to water his field, rescuers told on Monday.
Mohammed Tanvir, 40, son of Mohammed Elahi, resident of Kasba Noor Talai had mistakenly touched an open wire of pump of the tubewell, it was said.
The death occurred all of sudden and the heirs refused to shift the body to THQ Hospital, Kot Addu, it was said.
Local police was informed about the incident.
The family refused to get conducted autopsy.
