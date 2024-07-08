Open Menu

Man Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Man electrocuted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A man was electrocuted while operating tubewell to water his field, rescuers told on Monday.

Mohammed Tanvir, 40, son of Mohammed Elahi, resident of Kasba Noor Talai had mistakenly touched an open wire of pump of the tubewell, it was said.

The death occurred all of sudden and the heirs refused to shift the body to THQ Hospital, Kot Addu, it was said.

Local police was informed about the incident.

The family refused to get conducted autopsy.

Related Topics

Police Water Man Kot Addu Family All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

2 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

23 minutes ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan