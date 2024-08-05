Man Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A man died of electrocution in a nearby village on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, Walayat (55) resident of Chak
No 393-GB, tehsil Tandlianwala was taking a bath when he,
accidently touched an electricity wire passing over the bathroom.
He suffered a fatal electric shock and died instantly.
The body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima9 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation9 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road9 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar20 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive29 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains49 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago