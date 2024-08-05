Man electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A man died of electrocution in a nearby village on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Walayat (55) resident of Chak

No 393-GB, tehsil Tandlianwala was taking a bath when he,

accidently touched an electricity wire passing over the bathroom.

He suffered a fatal electric shock and died instantly.

The body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.