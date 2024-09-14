Open Menu

Man Electrocuted

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Man electrocuted

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A man was electrocuted in Chak No. 503-EB on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 22-year old Qurban Ali was busy in repairing an electricity connection when his hands touched a naked live cable accidently. Resultantly, he received electric shock and died on-the-spot.

The deceased was the only son of his parents and his father had died about two years ago.

