Man Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A man was electrocuted in Chak No. 503-EB on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, 22-year old Qurban Ali was busy in repairing an electricity connection when his hands touched a naked live cable accidently. Resultantly, he received electric shock and died on-the-spot.
The deceased was the only son of his parents and his father had died about two years ago.
