Open Menu

Man Electrocuted

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Man electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A man was electrocuted to death in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that truck helper Adeel (25),resident of Chak no.471 Sammundri, was busy in removing fault from his vehicle when he accidentally touched live electricity wire passing near the parked truck at Sadhar bypass adda.

Consequently,Adeel received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing necessary formalities, he added.

Related Topics

Electricity Police Station Vehicle Died Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

21 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

21 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

21 hours ago
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

2 days ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 days ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan