Man Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A man was electrocuted to death in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that truck helper Adeel (25),resident of Chak no.471 Sammundri, was busy in removing fault from his vehicle when he accidentally touched live electricity wire passing near the parked truck at Sadhar bypass adda.
Consequently,Adeel received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
The body was handed over to heirs after completing necessary formalities, he added.
