Man electrocuted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A man was electrocuted when a live electricity wire fell on him in the city suburbs on Thursday.

Hospital sources said the ill-fated man was brought to hospital dead. The victim, identified as Shoaib, was sitting near an agricultural tube-well in Mangwani area, when a live cable fell on him. He received a fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot.