Man Electrocuted
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A man was electrocuted when a live electricity wire fell on him in the city suburbs on Thursday.
Hospital sources said the ill-fated man was brought to hospital dead. The victim, identified as Shoaib, was sitting near an agricultural tube-well in Mangwani area, when a live cable fell on him. He received a fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorway Police hands over lost mobile phone to traveller13 minutes ago
-
Closure of primary schools in KP exposes Education Emergency claims23 minutes ago
-
Immediate regulation on emerging tobacco, nicotine products: SPARC23 minutes ago
-
Tarar, Kundi call for joint efforts to improve law and order situation in KP33 minutes ago
-
NA secretariat urges parliamentary reporters to refrain from recording videos within Parliament Hous ..43 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 418 kg drugs in eight operations53 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in Pabbi firing53 minutes ago
-
Two car lifters arrested; six stolen vehicles recovered1 hour ago
-
PM stresses further deepening Pakistan-Turkiye trade, defence cooperation1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates Muhammad Asif on third world snooker championship win1 hour ago
-
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at KMU1 hour ago
-
IT parks set to become hubs of innovation, generate job opportunities for youth1 hour ago