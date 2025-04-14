Man Electrocuted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A man was electrocuted to death as he received a severe electric shock from the electric pump,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,Kashif (22) r/o Saddar Bhulwal was stealing electric pump from a house when all of a sudden he received electric shocks which resulted into his spot death.
Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
