Man electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A man was electrocuted to death as he received a severe electric shock from the electric pump,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,Kashif (22) r/o Saddar Bhulwal was stealing electric pump from a house when all of a sudden he received electric shocks which resulted into his spot death.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.