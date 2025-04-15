Man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A man died of electric shock here under the jurisdiction of Kaloorkot police station on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,Muhammad Luqkan (45) r/o Kaloorkot was welding a motorcycle when he received a severe electric shock from the welding plant.As a result,he died on the spot.

Police sent the body to heirs.