Man electrocuted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A man was electrocuted when he was plugging in electricity wires into a green meter of the solar system at Muslim Town.

Rescue 1122 said that a man suffered an electric shock when he was plugging in electricity wires into a green meter of the solar system in Muslim Town locality of the city, adding that he died on the spot.

Rescuers along with an ambulance rushed to the scene and examined the victim, who had already died. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Shafiq. His body was handed over to the family.