Man Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A man was electrocuted when he was plugging in electricity wires into a green meter of the solar system at Muslim Town.
Rescue 1122 said that a man suffered an electric shock when he was plugging in electricity wires into a green meter of the solar system in Muslim Town locality of the city, adding that he died on the spot.
Rescuers along with an ambulance rushed to the scene and examined the victim, who had already died. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Shafiq. His body was handed over to the family.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering5 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted5 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir’s destiny can’t be written with fear or force,” says Mushtaq Hussain on Youm-e-Iste ..5 minutes ago
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza15 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 735 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies45 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..54 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"54 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs54 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar55 minutes ago