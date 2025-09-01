Open Menu

Man Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Man electrocuted

QADIRPUR RAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A 30-year-old man lost his life after being electrocuted while repairing an electric wire connected to a water pump here on Monday.

According to rescue-1122, the victim, Fakhar Zaman, son of Mohammed Ayub, was attempting to fix faulty wiring when he received a severe electric shock and died instantly on the spot.

The rescue team offered to shift the body to Nishtar Hospital Multan for medico-legal formalities,but the family declined and took the body home for burial.

