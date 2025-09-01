Man Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM
QADIRPUR RAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A 30-year-old man lost his life after being electrocuted while repairing an electric wire connected to a water pump here on Monday.
According to rescue-1122, the victim, Fakhar Zaman, son of Mohammed Ayub, was attempting to fix faulty wiring when he received a severe electric shock and died instantly on the spot.
The rescue team offered to shift the body to Nishtar Hospital Multan for medico-legal formalities,but the family declined and took the body home for burial.
Recent Stories
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed4 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted4 minutes ago
-
Flood relief operation rescues over 450,000 people14 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken for dignified return of Afghan refugees: ADC24 minutes ago
-
Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts24 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra inquires health of policemen during Naran visit after attack on police van34 minutes ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness54 minutes ago
-
Ali Geelani's life enduring resistance symbol for Kashmiris against oppression: PM1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz, Pezeshkian review Pak-Iran cooperation, express satisfaction with positive momentum1 hour ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness3 hours ago
-
Punjab faces escalating flood risk as NDMA predicts more rain12 hours ago
-
Attock police crackdown on drug traffickers, multiple arrests12 hours ago