Man electrocuted

QADIRPUR RAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A 30-year-old man lost his life after being electrocuted while repairing an electric wire connected to a water pump here on Monday.

According to rescue-1122, the victim, Fakhar Zaman, son of Mohammed Ayub, was attempting to fix faulty wiring when he received a severe electric shock and died instantly on the spot.

The rescue team offered to shift the body to Nishtar Hospital Multan for medico-legal formalities,but the family declined and took the body home for burial.