Man Electrocuted, 4 Receive Electric Shocks

Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

A man was electrocuted while four others including two children received electric shocks from an electric pool during heavy rain at Shadbagh, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted while four others including two children received electric shocks from an electric pool during heavy rain at Shadbagh, here on Tuesday.

Police said that Kashif (30) resident of China Scheme, along with his family members was crossing the road where they received serious electric shocks.

On information Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers shifted all the victims to Kot Khawaja Hospital where Kashif expired.

The other victims have been identified as Kiran wife of Kashif (26 years), Misbah d/o Arshad (25 years), Hadia d/o Irfan( 2 years) and Ibrahim s/o of Kashif (1year).

