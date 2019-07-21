UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted

Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Man electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::A man was electrocuted to death, in the precincts of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Ishaq (50) was trying to switch on fan in his house in Ghulam Muhammad Abad No.2 when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital and handed over to heirs after completing necessary formalities.

