KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted to death in the area of Chunian.

Police said on Thursday that Haji Muhammad (45),electrician by profession,r/o village Naqi,was repairing a machine when suddenly he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the family after legal-medico formalities.