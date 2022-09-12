Man electrocuted amid a fresh spell of heavy rains in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The negligence of K-Electric has taken another life in Karachi as a man was electrocuted amid a fresh spell of heavy rains on Monday, According to rescue officials, the incident took place in Malir area when Munir accidentally touched an electric pole during the rainfall.

His body was shifted to Jinnah hospital for medico-legal formalities.