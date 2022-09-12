UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted Amid A Fresh Spell Of Heavy Rains In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Man electrocuted amid a fresh spell of heavy rains in Karachi

The negligence of K-Electric has taken another life in Karachi as a man was electrocuted amid a fresh spell of heavy rains on Monday, According to rescue officials, the incident took place in Malir area when Munir accidentally touched an electric pole during the rainfall

His body was shifted to Jinnah hospital for medico-legal formalities.

