Man electrocuted at Alnoor city in tehsil Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A man died when he received electric shock from an electric motor-pump while doing ablution, at Alnoor city in tehsil Kot Addu.

According to Rescue-1122, the person is identified as Muhammad Hanif (62) son of Bagh Ali. When Rescue-1122 rushed to the site, the man had died. Police are investigating the incident. The deceased person belonged to district Kasur.