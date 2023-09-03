Open Menu

Man Electrocuted At Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Man electrocuted at mosque

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted at a local mosque in the area of Gulberg police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 27-year-old Munir Ahmad switched on loudspeaker for "Azaan" in a local mosque when he received a fatal electric shock from the short-circuiting microphone.

As a result, Munir became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

