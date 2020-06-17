UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted At Sarafa Bazar Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

A middle aged man was electrocuted at Sarafa bazaar, rescuers said Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A middle aged man was electrocuted at Sarafa bazaar, rescuers said Wednesday.

Rescue team reached on the spot to shift the body to nearby hospital. Identification of man was yet to be revealed. The deceased had reportedly climbed up the electric pole in an attempt to hold wires orderly but succumbed to electric shock.

