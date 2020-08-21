UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted By 11,000 KV Transmission Wire

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted to death and two boys got injured from an 11,000 KV transmission wire of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) while crossing a television cable near the electric wire.

The incident happened late on Thursday night in Islamabad chowk area in Phuleli Subdivision of HESCO.

The deceased has been identified as Zubair Naghar.

The injured teenagers, who sustained burn wounds, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Munir Ahmed Soomro, XEN Phuleli Subdivision, informed that he had reported the matter to the local police.

He said the company always advised the citizens to keep distance from the electricity installations.

Meanwhile, the HESCO had given inquiry of the incident to Deputy Director Safety Mushtaq Ahmed Dayo, according to the company's spokesman.

