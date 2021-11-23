Man electrocuted in a mishap

A man was electrocuted in mishap reported at Chakk number 311EB near Khangarh city on Tuesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted in mishap reported at Chakk number 311EB near Khangarh city on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 40 years old Naveed Sukhaira was busy in some domestic work on roof of his house situated at 311 EB.

All of a sudden, his hand touched with the main electric wires passing through his house roof.

Resultantly, he sustained electric shocks. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot but he was already died, Rescue sources said.