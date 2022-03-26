UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted In A Mishap

Published March 26, 2022

Man electrocuted in a mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted to death in a mishap in 232E/B under the jurisdiction of Sader police on early Saturday . According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Sajjad s/o Muhammad Ramzan (44) years r/o 232 E/B was working on his roof, suddenly he received electric shocks as his hands touched with electric wires which were passing through his home roof.

Resultantly, he died on the spot because of receiving electric shocks.

Rescuers rushed the spot, but hiers of the deceased did not hand over the body to rescuers for autopsy.

>