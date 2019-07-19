Man electrocuted in Arifwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 30 year old labourer here on Friday electrocuted in the limits of Arifwala police station

According to police, Shaukat Ali was repairing the electricity in a garden. During repairing, he touched a live wire and got severe electric shocks.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted him to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital Arifwala where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police handed over the dead body to the heirs after legal formalities.

The police registered a case and stated investigation.