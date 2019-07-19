UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Arifwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

A 30 year old labourer here on Friday electrocuted in the limits of Arifwala police station

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A 30 year old labourer here on Friday electrocuted in the limits of Arifwala police station.

According to police, Shaukat Ali was repairing the electricity in a garden. During repairing, he touched a live wire and got severe electric shocks.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted him to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital Arifwala where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police handed over the dead body to the heirs after legal formalities.

The police registered a case and stated investigation.



