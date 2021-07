CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted, here on Sunday.

According to details, Saif Ali (30), son of Amir Hussain, was electrocuted due to a fan live wire in TB Hospital near Mandir Road.

As a result, he received an electric shock and died on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital.