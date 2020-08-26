Man electrocuted in Dasht

An 18-year-old man died due to electrocution at Umar Dur near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An 18-year-old man died due to electrocution at Umar Dur near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Muhammad Yousaf was repairing wire of electricity when he touched an open wire of eclectic and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case.