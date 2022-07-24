UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted In Dera Murad Jamali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted on Sunday within the precincts of City Police Station, Dera Murad Jamali area on Sunday.

According to the police, the man identified as Mohammad Anwar died after contacting the live 11,000 volt power line on the roof of his shop.

The dead body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after the legal formalities. Further probe is underway.

