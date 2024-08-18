Man electrocuted in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A man lost his life when he accidentally touched electricity pole here near Tank Adda, said a Rescue 1122 official on Sunday.

A 36 -year-old man named Muhammad Shah son of Banzai was electrocuted at Tank Adda near Usama Market when he accidently touched electric pole.

Due to recent rain in the area, the pole has current which caused the death of the man.

The body was shifted to the trauma center of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, DI Khan.

APP/akt