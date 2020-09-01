UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:17 PM

A young man was electrocuted in his house here in chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A young man was electrocuted in his house here in chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 50-year-old Faqeer Hussain, resident of Mohallah Ghalla Mandi,was busy in some domestic work when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

