FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted in Factory area police limits on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Qari Sajid, 45, was working in Sohailabadwhen he received a fatal electric shock.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal procedure.