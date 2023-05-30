Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

A man was electrocuted in his house in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted in his house in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 38-year-old Imran Ali resident of Chak No.240-GB was trying to switch on a water pump in his house when he touched a live wire and received a fatal electric shock.

As a result, he became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance, he added.