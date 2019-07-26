Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

A factory worker was electrocuted to death in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) -:A factory worker was electrocuted to death in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police said on Friday that 31-year-old Mehmood Ahmad,son of Ayub,resident of chak No.

156-RB Jhumra was working in a power loom factory in Nisar colony where he accidentally touched electricity wires and received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to his family after completing necessary formalities.