UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 02:51 PM

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

A factory worker was electrocuted to death in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) -:A factory worker was electrocuted to death in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police said on Friday that 31-year-old Mehmood Ahmad,son of Ayub,resident of chak No.

156-RB Jhumra was working in a power loom factory in Nisar colony where he accidentally touched electricity wires and received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to his family after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Electricity Police Station Died Family

Recent Stories

One killed in road accident in Arifwala

1 minute ago

Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Pa ..

1 minute ago

Turkey to Start Using Russia's S-400 in April 2020 ..

1 minute ago

Young woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

1 minute ago

Kohat Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 201 ..

23 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Brings Action Before EU Court to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.