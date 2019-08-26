UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A tailor was electrocuted in the area of Batala Colony police station here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said 20-year-old,Muhammad Irfan was busy in sewing clothes on his electric machine near Saleemi chowk when he received a severe electric shock and died on the spot.

His body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

