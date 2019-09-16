Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was electrocuted while his co-worker sustained injuries while working in under construction home here on Monday

FAISALABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) -: A man was electrocuted while his co-worker sustained injuries while working in under construction home here on Monday.

Police said that 30-year-old Shaukat and 23-year-old Irfan were working in an under construction house situated at Sargodha road when they accidentally touched iron guarder with power transformer.

As a result, Shaukat received fatal electric shock and died on the spot while Irfan was shifted to hospital in critical condition.