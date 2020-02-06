Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was electrocuted during unloading goods from a truck on Jhang Road here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) -:A man was electrocuted during unloading goods from a truck on Jhang Road here on Thursday.

According to Jhang Bazaar police, 45-year-old Latif Sheikh of Gojra was unloading goods from the truck near Shadab Pulli when he received a fatal electric shock after touching with an electric wire.

The police handed over the body to the family.