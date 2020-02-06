Man Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:22 PM
A man was electrocuted during unloading goods from a truck on Jhang Road here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) -:A man was electrocuted during unloading goods from a truck on Jhang Road here on Thursday.
According to Jhang Bazaar police, 45-year-old Latif Sheikh of Gojra was unloading goods from the truck near Shadab Pulli when he received a fatal electric shock after touching with an electric wire.