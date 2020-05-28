UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

A 32-year-old man was electrocuted in Satiana police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:A 32-year-old man was electrocuted in Satiana police limits on Thursday.

According to police, Shahbaz s/o Bagga, resident of Basti Jonjo was fitting 'Tandoor' in street outside his home when he suffered fatal electric shock from live wire. As a result he died on the spot.

The body has been handed over to heirs after legal formalities, sourcesadded.

Related Topics

Police Died Man From

Recent Stories

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Supp ..

3 minutes ago

Stimulus economic plan needed: PRGMEA Chief Coordi ..

3 minutes ago

PDMA issues rain alert from Thursday to Tuesday in ..

3 minutes ago

Corona Virus patients showing concern over health ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.