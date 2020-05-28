Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

A 32-year-old man was electrocuted in Satiana police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:A 32-year-old man was electrocuted in Satiana police limits on Thursday.

According to police, Shahbaz s/o Bagga, resident of Basti Jonjo was fitting 'Tandoor' in street outside his home when he suffered fatal electric shock from live wire. As a result he died on the spot.

The body has been handed over to heirs after legal formalities, sourcesadded.