Man electrocuted in Hujra Shah Muqeem area

A man was electrocuted in Hujra Shah Muqeem area on Tuesday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted in Hujra Shah Muqeem area on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that a potatoes-laden truck was on its way when a man, sitting on it, hit with 11-KV electricity wires passing over the road. As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Din Mohammad, a resident of South Waziristan.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital.