(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was electrocuted near Islampura in Jarranwala on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) -:A man was electrocuted near Islampura in Jarranwala on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said Abdul Razaq s/o Muhammad Rafique, resident of Mehr town, Islampura was working at his home when he accidently touched live electric wire. He received fatal electric shock and was shifted to THQ hospital where he died.