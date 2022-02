(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A young man was electrocuted in B-Division police precincts, here on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that Tayyab, 21, was going home when he mistakenly touched live electric wires passing over him near Naiz Nagar Chowk.

As a result, he received severe electric shock and died on-the-spot.

Police were investigating.