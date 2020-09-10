UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:14 PM

A man was electrocuted in Gizgi area of Khuzdar district on Thursday, Levis officials said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted in Gizgi area of Khuzdar district on Thursday, Levis officials said.

Official said that ill-fated Master Abdul Ghani, died after he contracted the high voltage electric wire.

Deceased belonged to Karkh area and was living in the residential quarters in Khuzdar, Levis official further said.

Dead body of deceased after legal formalities was shifted to his home town.

