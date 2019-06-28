UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Loralai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Man electrocuted in Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A man electrocuted at Killi Martat area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Thursday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Muhammad Amin was repairing electricity of wire at his house when he touched an open wire of electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

