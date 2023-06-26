Man electrocuted in maize field

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A quinquagenarian man was electrocuted in maize crop in the area of Lundianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that a farmer, Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of Chak No 591-GB, had erected electricity wires around his maize crop to save it from wild animals.

However, a 58-year-old man Ameer Ali Phatan of the same locality accidentally touched the wires when he went to the field to answer nature's call.

As a result, he received electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused farmer after registering a case against him, spokesman added.