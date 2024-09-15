Man Electrocuted In Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A man was electrocuted in a tragic incident occurred in the outskirts of Burewala on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 26-year-old motorcycle mechanic lost his life after being electrocuted by overhead power lines.
The victim, identified as Mohsin Sial resident of the village of 523/EB. He was standing at the roof of his under-construction house when he accidentally came into contact with exposed electric wires.
The deceased was the sole breadwinner of his family and father of a young child, leaving his family devastated by the loss.
