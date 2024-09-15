Open Menu

Man Electrocuted In Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Man electrocuted in mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A man was electrocuted in a tragic incident occurred in the outskirts of Burewala on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 26-year-old motorcycle mechanic lost his life after being electrocuted by overhead power lines.

The victim, identified as Mohsin Sial resident of the village of 523/EB. He was standing at the roof of his under-construction house when he accidentally came into contact with exposed electric wires.

The deceased was the sole breadwinner of his family and father of a young child, leaving his family devastated by the loss.

APP/aaj/thh

Related Topics

Young Man Burewala Rescue 1122 Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

21 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

21 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

22 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

23 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

23 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan