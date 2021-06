(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted to death here on Wednesday.

According to details, Saleem Shahzad, an employee of the Thar coal project electrocuted when he was installing wire. The victim was being rushed to the hospital but died on the way.