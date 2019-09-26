Man electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was electrocuted to death in district complex here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was electrocuted to death in district complex here on Thursday.

Spokesman of district government said that Tanveer came to follow his legal case in the court and received fatal electric shock when he suddenly touched the live electric wires of water pump installed in the premises.

As a result, he died on the spot.

DC has constituted an inquiry committee and further investigation was underway.