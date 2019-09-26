UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:09 PM

Man electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

A man was electrocuted to death in district complex here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was electrocuted to death in district complex here on Thursday.

Spokesman of district government said that Tanveer came to follow his legal case in the court and received fatal electric shock when he suddenly touched the live electric wires of water pump installed in the premises.

As a result, he died on the spot.

DC has constituted an inquiry committee and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Water Died Man Government Court

Recent Stories

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

7 minutes ago

CEAD welcomes Peace Motor Bikers Rally at Jamshoro ..

2 minutes ago

RCB Facilitation Center resolved 202 complaints a ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Is Sure Putin Not Aiming to Incorporate ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch launch laundering probe into ABN Amro

8 minutes ago

China launches world's first stainless stainless f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.