Man Electrocuted In Pakhar Gorya Area: Police
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 12:10 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The police on Friday said a 30-year man electrocuted while adjusting a bulb in holder in Chak Pakar Gorya.
They said the body had been identified as Jabbar Masih.
The police shifted the body Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Nowshera Virkan for legal formalities.
