Man electrocuted in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A man died due to electrocution at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to details, the victim identified as Muhammad Sajid was repairing electricity wire at his house when he touched an open wire of electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.