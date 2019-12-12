UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Man electrocuted in Quetta

A 32-year-old man died due to electrocution at Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A 32-year-old man died due to electrocution at Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Murhammad Umar resident of Kuchlak was repairing electric wires at Nawan Killi when he touched an open wire of electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

